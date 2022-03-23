Ric Flair says Bryan Danielson is "not even close" to being better than two-time WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair feels that AJ Styles is a far better wrestler than AEW star Bryan Danielson.

Danielson and Styles, both former WWE Champions, are regarded as two of the best wrestlers of their generation. The two stars have even come face-to-face on a few occasions, putting together fantastic matches, one of which was a memorable match at TLC 2018.

Ric Flair, on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, said that he was looking forward to the clash between AJ Styles and Edge at WrestleMania 38. Host of the show Mark Madden asked The Nature Boy about comparisons between AJ Styles and AEW's Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan). Flair thinks that Styles is a far better worker than Danielson.

"Bryan Danielson is no AJ Styles. Not even close," said Flair. [1:07:40 to 1:07:50]

"Bryan Danielson is very good but he's no AJ Styles. C'mon." [1:07:56 to 1:08:01]

"It's a big stretch to say he's (Danielson) better than AJ Styles," remarked Flair. [1:08:57 to 1:09:04)

Flair said that he's also excited about watching Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face off at The Show of Shows, as well as the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair previously said Bryan Danielson was an "okay" worker

Flair previously stirred up some controversy when he said that Danielson was an "okay" wrestler.

"It's okay [ On Bryan Danielson's work]. I didn't say he wasn't a good worker. Listen that's how I feel. When Hunter [Triple H] put him over at whatever WrestleMania that was, that made him, and he's a very talented kid, don't misunderstand me," said Flair.

Since moving to AEW from WWE, Danielson has been in some incredible matches with the likes of Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, showing that he's still one of, if not, the best in the world.

AJ Styles, on the other hand, is set to take on Edge in a dream match at WrestleMania.

