"He could be at the same level" - Ric Flair feels top WWE star can be as big as Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair loves Brock Lesnar's new character and thinks that The Beast Incarnate can, in a year, be as big as Stone Cold Steve Austin as a babyface.

Lesnar returned to WWE last year after a year-long hiatus and showcased a new gimmick. With Paul Heyman no longer by his side, Lesnar has cut his own promos and showed a lighter side to his character.

Ric Flair, on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, discussed Brock Lesnar's new character and how The Beast Incarnate's promo abilities are great.

"Great promo. Oozes confidence which we all know he has a lot of that. Yes [on Lesnar being a good babyface]. Let me put it like this, a good babyface never goes out and promises something he can't deliver. You go out there and predict something... nobody predicts anything - you say what you think, you let the people draw their conclusion. He's so powerful right now as a babyface. He may be - if he works full-time and elected to spend more time - he could be at the same level in another year, if he stays like he is now, like Steve [Austin] as far as being 'over'," said Flair. [1:51 to 2:40]

Flair further stated that Lesnar's charisma and authenticity has added a new layer to his character in WWE.

Brock Lesnar on what he's enjoyed in his current run in WWE

Lesnar recently revealed that the storyline with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman being on the opposite side of him has made his current run in the company enjoyable.

"What was fun about me coming back this time was the storyline with Roman Reigns and being with Paul Heyman for 15 years and now Paul is with Roman,” said the WWE Champion.

After Lesnar won the Elimination Chamber match to reclaim the WWE Championship, he is set to collide with Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a Winner Takes All match at the Show of Shows.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman pans out on the road to WrestleMania 38.

