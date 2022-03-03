"He doesn't know how to be mean" - Ric Flair on ex-WWE US Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has lauded Cesaro's technical prowess in the ring but feels that the Swiss star doesn't know how to be mean as a heel.

The seven-time tag team champion recently left WWE after spending 11 years in the promotion. During his time with the company, Cesaro worked as a heel for a long time, including his great run with Sheamus as a tag team.

Flair, in his Wooooo Nation Uncensored show, stated that the Swiss star's exit would be a big blow to the company. The legend added that Cesaro's lack of promo skills held him back in his run with Vince McMahon's company:

"No, he never did (work as a strong heel). He is such a gifted guy but he doesn't know how to be mean. He doesn't feel that in his heart. You got to be able to turn that switch where you just wanna - where people think you're gonna kill a guy. When they think you're going to kill somebody, they're gonna watch." (From 24:30 to 24:55)

The Nature Boy feels that Cesaro's promos lacked charisma and energy, even though he talks well on the mic.

AEW's Tony Khan is interested in signing Cesaro following his WWE exit

Tony Khan recently expressed his interest in signing Cesaro and explained what the former WWE star brings to the table.

"He has very few peers in the power department and also mentally he puts great matches together, he's got great psychology and just a great guy. So yeah I mean it's always something I would be open to," said the AEW President.

Several of his former peers have joined AEW over the last few months. The Swiss star could sign with Tony Khan's company and achieving something he couldn't in WWE: winning a world title.

If he chooses not to join All Elite Wrestling, Cesaro would be an incredible fit for NJPW. He could also become one of the premier attractions on the independent circuit in North America.

