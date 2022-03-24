"Wouldn't let him do anything until he's really good" - Ric Flair on young high-profile WWE star 

Ric Flair thinks that Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson should get in the WWE ring only when he's comfortable in.

Steveson, who was signed by WWE last year after his Olympic triumph, was drafted to RAW as part of last year's Draft. He hasn't yet appeared on television since being assigned to the Monday night show.

Ric Flair spoke about Gable Steveson on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored show, where he said that the Olympic gold medalist needs to be given time to hone his craft in the pro wrestling ring. The Nature Boy feels that Steveson should not be rushed into action:

"I don't think he's had much opportunity to - I know he's been at the Performance Center, but I wouldn't think that with the way he's had to condition and prepart for not only the Olympics but the NCAA plus another year of collegiate wrestling. I wouldn't let him do anything until he's really good."

Flair feels that WWE should spend a year building Steveson:

"I, myself, if I was in charge, I would spend a year building him because you can't learn overnight. The only guy I've seen - we talk about him all the time - who learned overnight is Kurt Angle. But I'm not saying Gable can't and he doesn't have the ability, I don't know." [34:41 to 35:35]

Flair feels that WWE has to be careful with Steveson and bring him in only when he's ready in the ring as he will always be compared with Kurt Angle due to the similar paths that they've had in their careers.

Gable Steveson recently revealed when he will debut in WWE

Steveson recently confirmed that he will be a regular fixture on WWE television after WrestleMania 38, which takes place next month.

"It’ll start the day WrestleMania hits or after that. My exact start date is in the middle of April so they’re letting me finish school, they’re letting me do my thing, and then Monday Night RAWs will either come really soon or shortly after that," said Steveson.

Steveson, who is just 21 years of age, has achieved a lot in amateur wrestling, with an incredible 67-2 win-loss record in the NCAA.

