"It was horrible" - WWE legend on his match with Vince McMahon

Ric Flair is not a fan of his match with Vince McMahon from WWE Royal Rumble 2002.

A few months after rejoining WWE from WCW in 2002, The Nature Boy had his very first match in the promotion when he faced Mr. McMahon at the Royal Rumble. Flair won the match after putting McMahon in a Figure Four leglock.

On the latest Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair was asked by host Mark Madden about his Street Fight with Vince McMahon. The Nature Boy felt that the match, which took place in 2002, was "horrible" but another Street Fight with the WWE Chairman in 2008 was much better.

"It was horrible. Yeah. I wasn't ready for it. I went there (to WWE) with the idea that I would never wrestle. I was guaranteed that I would never wrestle. And, Mark (Madden), I had no self confidence. It was horrible," said Flair. (From (9:45 to 10:10)

Flair went on to call McMahon "fearless." He said:

"Well, it was just a thrill for me. I didn't take anything for granted back then 'cause everything that was given to me was a gift. He's (Vince McMahon) fearless. It's not like you're talking to a kid who's never been in the ring." (From 10:50 to 11:09)

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy People Fear What They Don’t Understand And Hate What They Can’t Conquer! WOOOOO! People Fear What They Don’t Understand And Hate What They Can’t Conquer! WOOOOO! https://t.co/8qmFkg7k8O

Flair revealed that McMahon told him he enjoyed being in the ring with him.

Vince McMahon had tears in his eyes when he faced Ric Flair for the first time in WWE

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy On This Great Day That @VinceMcMahon Turns 75 I Wonder If The World Really Takes Time To Look At What He Has Done For So Many Of Us Personally And How He Has Changed The Landscape And Is The Leader Of Sports Entertainment Worldwide! On This Great Day That @VinceMcMahon Turns 75 I Wonder If The World Really Takes Time To Look At What He Has Done For So Many Of Us Personally And How He Has Changed The Landscape And Is The Leader Of Sports Entertainment Worldwide! https://t.co/9YTh71kM9y

Flair revealed in an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin that Vince McMahon was in tears backstage before the two faced off at Royal Rumble 2002.

"And he has tears in his eyes. He said, 'I want you to know this is going to be one of the coolest moments of my life in wrestling.' How do you think I'm computing this? When I can't find myself," said Flair.

The Nature Boy and McMahon had another match on RAW in 2008, which was also won by the former.

