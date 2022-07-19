WWE Legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to appear at tapings for major US promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Streamboat will supposedly appear for a major US promotion.

Steamboat began wrestling in the1970s for AWA, and went on to work for more or less every major promotion in the country in the years that followed. This included the World Wrestling Federation, World Championship Wrestling, and several National Wrestling Alliance territories. His matches against the likes of Ric Flair and "Macho Man" Randy Savage are some of the most celebrated in the sport's history, and his brief return in 2009 received praise across the board.

Now it seems that the Hall of Famer could potentially appear for the afformentioned National Wrestling Alliance. The NWA returned in 2017 under the leadership of Smashing Pumpkins frontman and former TNA shareholder Billy Corgan. The company put out a press release to announce the news.

"The NWA are proud to announce that NWA and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat will be joining us Monday, August 29, at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN! Known for being one of the most genuine people in wrestling both inside and outside the ring, Ricky Steamboat’s athleticism won over crowds while also winning him the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Ric Flair in 1989." The company wrote

What has Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat been upto lately?

Rumors have it that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be the final opponent for Ric Flair.

Flair's last ever match is set to take place at the end of July at Starrcast V, with an accompanying weekend of entertainment. This includes a comedy roast of Flair, an arena-sized wrestling show, and a fan convention.

Steamboat, however, has frequently denied any involvement in Flair's last match, opting to remain retired.

Moreover, it would be interesting to see how Steamboat could be used at the NWA tapings. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

