WWE legend Rikishi sends out an urgent appeal to fans begging for help as real-life Bloodline member is in critical condition

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Feb 11, 2025 06:44 GMT
Rikishi is a reputed name in the wrestling business (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Rikishi is a reputed name in the wrestling business (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The Anoa'i family has been going through a rough patch in life lately. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has made an urgent appeal to his fans after the news of his cousin's health condition.

A few days ago, Samu Anoa'i's daughter, Leila, revealed that her father's health has deteriorated in recent years. The former Samoan Swat Team member battled stage four liver cancer in 2018 and underwent a successful liver transplant the following year.

Unfortunately, his health issues continue to persist as Samu Anoa'i' now requires open-heart surgery, including a double bypass, after recently having a heart attack.

Leila Anoa'i' recently started GoFundMe to raise funds for her father's medical treatment.

WWE legend Rikishi also posted on his official Facebook page to support his family and requested fans to help Samu Anoa'i with his medical expenses.

"All those following me SHARE and help uso Samu Anoa'i 🙏🏾," wrote Rikishi.

Check out his Facebook post below:

Samu Anoa'i's sister, Vale, also shared a plea for help and revealed that her brother was set to undergo surgery this Monday.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send prayers for Samu Anoa'i and hope for his speedy recovery!

