WWE legend says he legitimately wanted to fight Shawn Michaels and Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg said he was bitter at Shawn Michaels and Triple H, which resulted in him mocking the two during his spell on TNA.

Road Dogg and Billy Gunn formed a new faction in TNA in 2006, going by the name VKM, the initials of WWE's Vince McMahon. The duo mocked their former D-Generation X partners Shawn Michaels and Triple H, as well as McMahon.

In his recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE legend Road Dogg opened up about his promos targeting Triple H and Shawn Michaels when he was in TNA. He stated that those personal promos were a result of his alcoholism and drug addiction.

"It was [personal] at the time. People change. People that say people don't change are wrong. At that moment, in my life, in my career, I would've fought both of them at the drop of a hat. I don't even know why, looking back. The drug addiction and alcoholism is very self-centered, very self-centered behavior. It was all about me and how come you guys didn't stand up for me and keep me on. I was a liability. I would've fired me too. But at that moment, 'How dare you? You son of a gun.' When Vince Russo came aboard and said, 'You want to do this thing?' I was like, 'I'll do anything you want me to - keep paying me, keep my lights on and keep me in my drug addict,'" said the Hall of Famer. [From 18:52 to 19:52]

Road Dogg said that Vince McMahon didn't talk to him about his controversial promo in TNA, but Triple H asked him about the "VKM" storyline and the two had a light-hearted conversation.

WWE legend Road Dogg on his alcohol and drug addiction

bossmoz @BossMoz the voodoo kin mafia are upset because they offered HHH and HBK a million dollars to face them in a shoot fight, and they still haven't heard back. so they challenge "michael hickenbottom" to meet them at the Alamo next week. for a shoot fight. with them. at the alamo. #tna07 the voodoo kin mafia are upset because they offered HHH and HBK a million dollars to face them in a shoot fight, and they still haven't heard back. so they challenge "michael hickenbottom" to meet them at the Alamo next week. for a shoot fight. with them. at the alamo. #tna07 https://t.co/1y8acjBkA1

The legend has spoken freely about his past addictions to alcohol and drugs. In an interview with Sportskeeda, he said that he doesn't remember a lot of what he did in WWE in the 90s because of his drug use.

"One, I was on dope the whole time. I was high. I don't remember the 90s because I was in my active addiction," said Road Dogg.

He also said that he has been sober for 11 years and that Vince McMahon helped him go to rehab. Road Dogg credits McMahon for saving his life, as well as his brother's.

