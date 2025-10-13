WWE legend RVD recalls fighting controversial star at a hotel: "I woke up with a broken foot" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer RVD has quite a few stories up his sleeve, and he recently shrared one where he got into a tussle with a controversial name. The veteran also mentioned that the fight led to him suffering an injury.

The controversial name being talked about is Phil Baroni, who has been detained over the allegations of murdering his girlfriend. Apparently Phil and RVD were extremely drunk at one point in 2016 at a hotel, and they had an impromptu wrestling bout which led to RVD injuring his foot.

Speaking on the exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE legend said:

"Me and Phil Baroni both closed the bar down and got so hammered, and you know how in front of the hotel they have a pond? There's a pond, there's a bridge that goes over the pond into this little pillar. So we walk back over, and Phil and I started wrestling in the pond, completely hammered. Part of the punishment was I had to see a video of it. My friend recorded it so he could show me how ridiculously you know, embarrassing it was. The other part of the punishment was that I woke up with a broken foot. It was my ankle and foot." (5:26 onwards)

The WWE Hall of Famer also apologized for his behaviour

RVD has been quite open about how attached he was to drinking in 2016, and he believes that he owes an apology to everyone.

Speaking on the same exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"2016 was a drinking year for RVD. Apologize to anybody that saw me that year, but not really. No I do apologize if I offended you or if I was, you know."

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what RVD does next.

