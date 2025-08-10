WWE legend's brazen comments against Hulk Hogan prompt response from veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Icon Hulk Hogan recently passed away, but that has not stopped the legend Bret Hart from being outspoken towards him. His recent comments about the Hulkster have caught the attention of many, including veteran journalist Bill Apter.

Bret Hart recently claimed that he thought of Hogan as a roadblock in his career. The former nWo member had even been called a "bullsh*tter," which shocked many, considering how recently Hogan had passed away.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter commented on how he was not surprised to hear the WWE legend's brazen words. He said:

"No, because Bret is extremely outspoken. He says what's on his mind. Personally, I love him to death, but I think, professionally, he is very bitter about a lot of things that happened with his career. And whether or not that happened, that is a possibility that it did happen. I am not denying what he says but I just think we don't need to hear that, especially on the heels of Hulk Hogan's passing." [1:21 onwards]

What exactly did the WWE legend say about Hulk Hogan?

Bret Hart certainly didn't mince his words when talking about his interactions with Hogan and how the nWo co-founder apparently held his career back.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Bret stated that Hogan sabotaged his career in WCW. The WWE Legend stated:

"I always will shake my head and wonder why he was such a roadblock for me, like, he wouldn’t do anything for me. And he made sure, and I know this to be a fact, but he made sure that, like, when I was in WCW, he made sure that they didn’t do anything with me, like, ‘Don’t do anything with them. Just leave him; let him sit on the bench in the dressing room,’" Hart said. [50:50-51:16]

Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.

