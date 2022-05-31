WWE legend's daughter responds to Edge after he teases recruiting her as a new member of Judgment Day

Over the past few weeks, Edge has teased recruiting new members for his faction, Judgment Day.

One such superstar who The Rated-R Superstar has set his sights on is Simone Johnson, who will now go by the name of Ava Raine going forward. She is the daughter of WWE legend, The Rock.

Taking to Twitter, Edge posted a photo of Raine to which she responded simply by asking the WWE Hall of Famer to let her know. Raine wrote:

"just lmk!!"

Check out Ava Raine's response to the Judgment Day leader below:

Raine signed with WWE back in 2020 after training at the WWE Performance Center for several months. She is yet to make her NXT debut for the company.

Jim Cornette recently praised Edge's Judgment Day faction

Jim Cornette has been highly impressed with Edge's new moniker in WWE and his Judgment Day faction.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru show, the wrestling veteran claimed that The Rated-R Superstar, alongside his two stablemates, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, looks like absolute superstars.

He also compared Judgment Day to the AEW faction, The Dark Order. Cornette said:

"With this, Edge is a near Hall of Famer, former multi-time champion, top guy for 20 years. He's got credibility, he looks good and he delivers it. He is dangling an opportunity and anybody who wants to come along with him, they can sit under his learning tree, and obviously, since he's been one of the biggest names in the business for the past 20 years, you might want to do that. And look at the look of the other people that he's surrounding himself with, they all fuck*ing look like stars and like they have some charisma. And then there is also the tease - who's gonna be next."

Judgment Day will be in action at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event. The trio will face AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far