"Oh sh*t, they did"- WWE legend’s reaction to The Bloodline members using his finishing move

WWE legend D-Von Dudley has shared his thoughts on The Bloodline's Usos using The Dudley Boys' iconic finishing maneuver, 3D.

The Dudley Boys' 3D/Dudley Death Drop is among the most recognized finishers in tag team wrestling history. The move was recently adopted by The Usos, who used it during their match against New Day at the Day 1 premium live event.

During a recent chat on The A2theK Wrestling Show, D-Von disclosed that Jey Uso sought his permission to use the maneuver. The WWE veteran added that he had no problem granting them the approval.

"They came to me during a live event. He [Jey Uso] was like, 'I was just talking to my brother the other day and I was like, why don't we ask D-Von if we can use the 3D?' I said it's an honor and a pleasure. I was like, I wouldn't have it any other way. If my boys wanted to, wrestle, which they are wrestling, but the day that they get on the main stage, they're going to want to use 3D too. I said nobody else is doing it plus you're paying homage to me and Bubba." [36:45 - 37:40]

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also taught The Bloodline duo how to perform the move.

"I showed them and told them different things about how to do it. Keep opponents' both legs closed, have them stand straight up and even when he's coming back, have the guys stay straight, don't fall backwards with him. When he hit the I was home, recuperating from the back surgery when I saw it. I'm watching the pay-per-view and all of a sudden I looked and I went, 'Did they just hit 3D?' I was like, oh sh*t, they did. I went back and I was like, Oh, OK, good, good." [38:36 - 39:02]

The Bloodline opened this week's edition of WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE today. The group currently holds both tag team and world championships in the company and was recently bolstered by the addition of Solo Sikoa.

The villainous stable kickstarted this week's edition of the blue brand, where Roman Reigns asked Solo Sikoa to acknowledge him. The Tribal Chief also had a surprise planned for Sami Zayn as he gave The Master Strategist a new "Honorary Uce" t-shirt.

Later in the show, The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship after interference from The Imperium. The Bloodline stood tall to close the show and is expected to build on its momentum heading into the next big show.

