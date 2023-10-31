WWE legend's son picks The Undertaker as his favorite despite The Deadman beating his father: "It was unfortunate"

The Undertaker's legacy is such that very few can compete with him regarding impact and influence in WWE. Shane McMahon's son recently named The Phenom as his favorite while also mentioning a few other WWE stars he admires.

Some absolute icons of pro wrestling have surrounded Declan McMahon since childhood, and he admitted that as a kid, he loved watching The Undertaker.

The Deadman defeated Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania, and Declan stated that despite the unfortunate setback, he still idolized Undertaker. As the 19-year-old learned more about professional wrestling and its business, he began to realize the genius of Roman Reigns.

Declan praised the Tribal Chief on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, as you can view below:

"I mean, Undertaker is the man. It was unfortunate that The Undertaker had to get the best of him [Shane McMahon], but Undertaker. Roman Reigns right now. You know, and growing older, like when you shift from a fan to seeing it from a business perspective, Roman Reigns has just done such a phenomenal, phenomenal job." [14:20 - 14:45]

Declan delved deeper into why he gravitated towards The Undertaker and said the former WWE Champion was the ideal example of a larger-than-life personality.

Even in real life, Undertaker's towering physique would leave anyone amazed, which added to the WWE Hall of Famer's aura in Declan McMahon's eyes.

"I would say The Undertaker growing up was my favorite, just the larger-than-life human being, right? When you meet him, he is standing at 6'11", so he is already larger-than-life. When you accommodate that with the storyline and the history of it, he really does feel like The Deadman. It's incredible." [15:01 - 15:30]

The Usos always show us a ton of love: Declan McMahon on interacting with WWE stars

Being the fifth-generation McMahon means that Declan has attended his fair share of WWE shows while also getting a closer look into the backstage operations.

Declan has also met some of the biggest names in wrestling and revealed that he had a close relationship with John Cena, which isn't surprising as the Cenation Leader is probably one of Vince McMahon's favorite people.

Declan also recalled how Jimmy and Jey Uso have also made him and his family feel welcomed at WWE events. McMahon also paid homage to one of his grandfather's biggest rivals, Stone Cold Steve Austin, as you can view below:

"I'm obviously very close with John Cena. The Usos always show us a ton of love when I'm there, when the family is there. Obviously, the old-school guys like Stone Cold Steve Austin. Stone Cold is the man." [14:46 - 15:00]

