WWE legend says Eric Bischoff apologized to him after alleged real-life rift (Exclusive)

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff was one of the most important people in the wrestling business in the 1990s. In an exclusive interview, Teddy Long recalled how his former boss apologized to him after a misunderstanding in WCW.

Long worked for Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW as an on-screen manager and referee between 1985 and 1996. He also provided color commentary on WCW's international shows alongside Bischoff.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long explained how his relationship with Bischoff went downhill after someone spread a rumor backstage:

"This is what I heard, and I don't wanna keep going back to this, but a certain person went to Eric and told him some s**t on me, and then that turned Eric against me a little bit. Eric even apologized to me because he knew. But, like I said, you get caught up in the moment sometimes." [8:22 – 8:39]

Teddy Long's current relationship with Eric Bischoff

After leaving WCW, Teddy Long went on to become a beloved on-screen personality in WWE between 1998 and 2014. He was also inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2017.

Speaking to legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter and host Mac Davis, Long clarified that he now has a great relationship with Eric Bischoff:

"I knew him when he first started. Me and him were cool. We just did a show maybe a month ago with Nick Patrick and stuff. Mac was there. Me and Eric are just cool. Like I said, I didn't get hot at him about that because I knew what had happened. I knew who went to him with the stuff. I love Eric. He's a great guy." [8:41 – 9:02]

Long added that he and Bischoff used to work together until the early hours of the morning at the TBS Studios to finish commentating on pre-recorded shows.

