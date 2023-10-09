WWE legend says Linda McMahon told Vince McMahon to never rehire him

Linda McMahon worked for WWE alongside her husband Vince McMahon in several behind-the-scenes roles between 1980 and 2009. In a new podcast episode, wrestling legend Lex Luger recalled how Vince McMahon's wife never wanted him to work for the company again.

On September 4, 1995, Luger unexpectedly appeared on the debut episode of WCW Nitro. The Total Package competed in the final match of his WWE contract a day earlier at an untelevised live event.

Luger recently launched a new Ad Free Shows podcast, Lex Expressed, with Conrad Thompson. The 65-year-old said Linda McMahon disliked the manner of his WWE departure, especially as he never informed Vince McMahon of his plans:

"When I walked out, because of my close relationship I always had with Vince, I guess Vince was very hurt, which if I could do over, nowadays I probably wouldn't have done it that way, I would think," Luger stated. "But I heard that Linda talked to him and said, 'If you ever bring him back in here…' Because she loves her husband. It was like a protective moment. 'Don't you ever bring that man back in here.' Because Vince, I guess, it was jaw-dropping."

Luger worked for WWE between 1993 and 1995. At one stage, Vince McMahon allegedly viewed him as the person who could replace Hulk Hogan as the company's next top babyface.

Lex Luger never wrestled for Vince McMahon again

Following his abrupt WWE exit, Lex Luger spent six years in WCW before briefly appearing in IMPACT/TNA. In 2007, his wrestling career ended due to a serious neck and spine injury which caused him to suffer temporary paralysis.

Although he never wrestled for WWE again, the two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion now works for the company as an ambassador. He has also given superstars advice on drug prevention and nutrition.

Luger was one of wrestling's biggest stars in the 1980s and 1990s. Despite his many accolades, the former bodybuilder has not yet been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

What are your favorite wrestling moments involving Lex Luger? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Lex Expressed and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.