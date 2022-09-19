WWE legend says Paige is the most beautiful woman in wrestling history

Paige is the most attractive woman in the history of the wrestling business, according to WWE legend Brian James.

James, better known as Road Dogg, has spent most of the last decade working in behind-the-scenes WWE roles. The 53-year-old was SmackDown’s lead writer between 2016 and 2019, during which time Paige briefly performed as the brand’s on-screen General Manager.

In a recent “WSI” interview, James responded with the 30-year-old’s name when asked to choose wrestling’s most beautiful woman:

“I think Paige was one of the most beautiful women. It was weird because she’s such a young girl and I got daughters and everything. I wasn’t looking at it like a weird old creepy man. I was looking at it like she’s a Mona Lisa. She’s got a jawline that’s to die for. Look, you can tell I’ve thought about this! Apparently, I’m coming off as the creepy old man [laughs], but I thought she was beautiful. I just really did.” [2:16-2:45]

The former Absolution member retired from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a serious neck injury. She received her release from WWE in July after almost 11 years with the company.

Road Dogg once reprimanded Paige in front of TV cameras

The September 1, 2015, episode of E! reality show “Total Divas” featured a backstage conversation between Brian James and Paige.

The two-time Divas Champion thought she had been left off the card for several events due to an argument she had with fellow superstar Cameron. However, James reassured her that WWE’s creative direction would never change due to a minor backstage disagreement.

When the Brit implied she did not believe the Hall of Famer, he told her she was one more strike away from getting into trouble.

