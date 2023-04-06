WWE legend says Randy Savage made him practice Miss Elizabeth incident for two hours

The Honky Tonk Man recently recalled how Macho Man Randy Savage was protective of Miss Elizabeth before a famous WWE Saturday Night's Main Event segment.

On October 3, 1987, Miss Elizabeth stood in front of The Honky Tonk Man to prevent him from hitting Savage over the head with a guitar. The former Intercontinental Champion pushed Elizabeth to the mat before striking her then-husband with the instrument.

The Honky Tonk Man appeared on the latest episode of Dan Severn and Don Frye's podcast, Dan and Don's Toxic Masculinity. He revealed how Savage made him practice the segment with Elizabeth for two hours in a hotel room:

"He [Savage] had a short fuse and he was difficult at times," The Honky Tonk Man said. "We had to go up to his hotel room – I did, and Jimmy Hart – and we had to go over that pushing of Liz for about two hours one day. I'd push her, she'd fall on the bed. [Savage said] 'No, do it this way,' and back again. It was like, 'Man, I'm not gonna hurt this girl. Don't worry, man. Jesus Christ.'" [58:03 – 58:33]

The memorable segment saw Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart join forces with The Honky Tonk Man to attack Randy Savage. Hulk Hogan saved the former WWE Champion from a three-on-one beatdown, forming the Mega Powers tag team in the process.

The Honky Tonk Man on Randy Savage's trust issues

It is well known that Randy Savage suffered from paranoia, especially with regards to Miss Elizabeth's safety backstage.

Wrestlepedia @Wrestlepedia2



(1987) Randy Savage defeated Honky Tonk Man via DQ. As the Hart Foundation worked over Savage, Miss Elizabeth brought Hulk Hogan out to help Savage, starting the storyline to Hogan and Savage teaming as the Megapowers.



@HulkHogan This Day in Pro Wrestling History:(1987) Randy Savage defeated Honky Tonk Man via DQ. As the Hart Foundation worked over Savage, Miss Elizabeth brought Hulk Hogan out to help Savage, starting the storyline to Hogan and Savage teaming as the Megapowers. This Day in Pro Wrestling History:(1987) Randy Savage defeated Honky Tonk Man via DQ. As the Hart Foundation worked over Savage, Miss Elizabeth brought Hulk Hogan out to help Savage, starting the storyline to Hogan and Savage teaming as the Megapowers.@HulkHogan https://t.co/Ud3PR7SVqw

The Honky Tonk Man believes his legendary opponent only trusted him once they began working together regularly:

"Randy, I don't know, Randy was Randy. Every story you've heard about him is true. I don't wanna trample on the man's grave. Randy and I got along fine after we were able to put the gears in place and make them work. He started to trust me a little bit because he always thought someone was trying to take advantage of him or get over on him or any of that stuff." [57:36 – 58:03]

In 2011, Savage passed away at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack. Earlier this week, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart gave his thoughts on what the wrestling icon was like behind the scenes.

What are your thoughts on Macho Man Randy Savage? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Dan and Don's Toxic Masculinity Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes