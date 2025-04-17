WWE legend says he doesn't talk to Brock Lesnar anymore

A WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he hadn't spoken to Brock Lesnar and had no clue if he was aiming to make an in-ring comeback. In a recent interview, Mark Henry stated that he hadn't been in touch with The Beast Incarnate recently.

It's been close to two years since we last saw Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. Soon after, some real-life allegations came to light against the star, which put his return in jeopardy. It was also rumored that TKO didn't want to bring Lesnar back until the legal situation surrounding him was resolved.

Though Brock Lesnar has yet to comment on his status with WWE, this hasn't stopped fans from speculating about what could lie ahead for him.

In a wide-ranging interview with Poker Scout recently, Mark Henry was quizzed if he had heard anything from Lesnar about his plans to return. The WWE legend was quick to answer that he hadn't been in touch with him in any capacity.

"I haven’t spoken to him. I haven’t seen him on social media or nothing," said Mark Henry.

JBL is optimistic about Brock Lesnar's return

On a recent edition of the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL mentioned that WWE could lure back The Beast Incarnate if they wanted to.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that Lesnar might be unable to resist the pull of the limelight, and that if the global juggernaut offered the right amount of money, there was no reason for him not to consider a return.

"Like anybody, you still like the limelight, and the temptation to come back, and it's not just the limelight. There's gonna be a figure that comes that has two commas in it that they're gonna offer him to come back, and I think he'll take it and I hope he does," said Layfield.

Only time will tell what plans, if any, WWE has for Brock Lesnar's return down the line, which is sure to generate both positive and negative chatter among fans.

