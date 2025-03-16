WWE legend says he will never face Cody Rhodes again

Cody Rhodes has been called the quarterback of WWE on numerous occasions, and as the Undisputed WWE Champion, he has become the biggest babyface in the company. The 39-year-old star is gearing up for a WrestleMania bout against a heel John Cena.

However, a WWE legend recently expressed he would never face Cody again. A fan on Twitter wrote that they wanted to see a rematch between Dustin and Cody Rhodes. The brothers had an intense rivalry early on during their time in All Elite Wrestling, and their feud is often ranked amongst the top storylines in AEW.

However, Dustin Rhodes quickly ended hopes of another match between the Rhodes brothers in the future. The erstwhile Goldust simply replied, "Never" to the fan asking for a rematch between the two.

Additionally, the match is not possible right now since Dustin Rhodes is signed to AEW and has a multi-year deal with them. The American Nightmare, on the other hand, is under WWE’s umbrella.

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania opponent has a packed WWE schedule

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will be an interesting episode and could have massive WrestleMania implications. John Cena is all set to make his first-ever WWE appearance since turning heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, and attacking Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is outraged by Cena’s actions and since being attacked, he has made it clear he is all-in for the ruthless war against the legend at the Showcase of The Immortals. Rhodes laid out The Miz in the latest episode of SmackDown and instantly called out Cena.

John Cena is set to have a packed WWE schedule moving forward, and the Stamford-based promotion has revealed nine dates for the Leader of the Cenation to make an appearance, including WrestleMania 41, SmackDown after Mania, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and much more.

According to a recent update, Cena is also being advertised for Backlash 2025 in May. It remains to be seen if he will walk into the PLE with his 17th world title.

