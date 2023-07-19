WWE legend sends a message to Becky Lynch on social media after RAW

This past Monday night on RAW, Becky Lynch was involved in a segment with Trish Stratus. Taking to social media, the Hall of Famer sent a message to her arch-rival.

In recent weeks, Stratus has been sporting a face mask following the injury she suffered during the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. During Monday's RAW, Lynch snatched the protective gear from Stratus' face during a heated confrontation between the two.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 47-year-old demanded The Man to return her mask.

"I'm going to need that mask back Lynch," wrote Stratus.

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Becky Lynch's segment with Trish Stratus from RAW

On this week's edition of the red show, Becky Lynch crossed paths with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark on Miz TV.

Vince Russo discussed the segment while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He claimed that WWE gave away the result of a potential rematch between Lynch and Stratus, which will likely take place at SummerSlam 2023.

"This was so horribly written! Becky is just agreeing with everything, done, done, done! And then, here's the funny thing, and like you say, one of the stipulations is, after I beat you, you've got to get 'Thank You, Trish' tattooed across your chest. Okay, bro, we know that's not going to happen. So, obviously, you're not going to beat her."

Russo explained why the outcome of a potential bout between Stratus and The Man is predictable following the duo's recent interaction:

"Seriously, bro, Becky is going to come out with that tattoo across her chest. I don't understand the logic here. Why is that one of your stipulations? Because you're telling us you are guaranteed to now lose the match!"

Lynch and Stratus previously crossed paths at the 2023 Night of Champions premium live event. During the match, Stratus aligned herself with Zoey Stark, whose interference led to a win for the former women's champion.

