WWE legend sends Shane McMahon a message after botched return due to severe injury at WrestleMania

Shane McMahon didn't have a good night during his WrestleMania 39 return to WWE. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has now sent him a message on Twitter.

Last year, Shane McMahon left WWE after he was forced to cut ties with the company following controversial backstage behavior during the Royal Rumble. He inserted himself into the match and caused issues with other superstars backstage.

Since then, he has not been seen in WWE, but that changed during WrestleMania 39.

Vince McMahon's son returned at WrestleMania 39 to confront The Miz on Night Two of WrestleMania. The two kicked off a match, and Shane had the better of The Miz, punching him. However, he suddenly fell, and when getting up, he seemed to blow out his knee completely. He could not get up and was writhing around. Fans were left bewildered by what was happening.

An audible was called, and Snoop Dogg came into the match out of nowhere. He hit The Miz with several punches and a People's Elbow, taking over the match and getting a win over the star.

Now, Mick Foley has sent Shane McMahon a message wishing him the best. He also congratulated Snoop Dogg on his role in saving the match.

"Wishing my good friend @shanemcmahon, the very best after what appeared to be a serious knee injury a few minutes ago at #WrestleMania. Good thing @SnoopDogg was there to pick up the pieces with a couple of wicked right hands, and the best peoples elbow of all time!"

Check out the tweet below:

Mick Foley @foleyispod



Good thing Wishing my good friend @shanemcmahon , the very best after what appeared to be a serious knee injury a few minutes ago at #WrestleMania Good thing @SnoopDogg was there to pick up the pieces with a couple of wicked right hands, and the best peoples elbow of all time! Wishing my good friend @shanemcmahon , the very best after what appeared to be a serious knee injury a few minutes ago at #WrestleMania Good thing @SnoopDogg was there to pick up the pieces with a couple of wicked right hands, and the best peoples elbow of all time! https://t.co/4LAJvHgWXz

What Shane McMahon's condition is after the injury is not yet known.

We at Sportskeeda wish him a swift recovery.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes