WWE legend sends a warning to Cody Rhodes

A WWE legend is excited for the next chapter in Cody Rhodes' journey, but it comes with a warning. At Night of Champions, Rhodes defeated his former mentor Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring Tournament. With this, The American Nightmare added his name to the long list of legends that have claimed the coveted crown and throne.

There is a lot for him to look forward to, including an Undisputed WWE Championship shot, but Booker T is also eager to see how he does as the King of the Ring. Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker, who himself won the tournament in 2006, weighed in on Rhodes's recent win.

"I want to see where Cody takes it. That’s what I want to see more than anything. We’ve seen guys like Xavier [Woods] become king. His king run was, you know quite entertaining, let’s just say that. We’ve seen Gunther, King Barrett, King Regal, King Sheamus,” he said. [40:48-41:25]

While Booker T is looking forward to how Cody Rhodes takes the mantle of being the king, he also has a subtle warning for him, stating that having the crown is a very delicate role, and that he's looking forward to seeing how The American Nightmare carries himself going forward.

“I want to see how Cody approaches this role. Because it’s a very, very delicate, very delicate role. It’s a balancing act to be able to go out there and be king and rule with an iron fist, and still give the people something more than just that. It’s a very, very hard balancing act. So I want to see how well Cody go out there and plays this role. Is he gonna wear the crown? Is he gonna wear the crown proudly, like I did?," Booker added [42:15-42:43]

Booker T questioning whether Cody Rhodes could wear the crown like he did could be a hint at what could happen if he decides to do so. Booker was a heel during his reign as the King of the Ring and played the part to great success, even having his own Kingdom (stable).

With Rhodes showing shades of being more ruthless, as he was in his win over Orton, Booker T's message about ruling with an iron fist and ensuring a balancing act could weigh heavily on him.

Cody Rhodes has his sights set on the Undisputed WWE Championship

With the King of the Ring winner receiving a world title shot, Cody Rhodes wasted no time in making his intentions clear.

Soon after being crowned in the ring, Rhodes dropped a message that he was coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"I want you to hear it from me, I was born to do this. Whether it be CM Punk or John Cena, they're holding onto that belt for themselves and they're holding onto it for me. Because at SummerSlam, I get the ball back," he said while holding his newly won crown.

With John Cena retaining his title in Saudi Arabia, it looks like a WrestleMania 41 rematch is on the cards. Cody Rhodes will be on SmackDown this week and will address the fans for the first time after winning the KOTR Tournament.

