WWE legend set to host contract signing between Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee for NXT North American Championship

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be moderating the contract signing between NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes on this week's episode of NXT.

Booker T joined the NXT commentary team last month as Wade Barrett is currently filling in for Pat McAfee on SmackDown with Michael Cole. Carmelo Hayes is a former NXT North American Champion. He dropped the title to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on the September 13th edition of NXT.

Wes Lee was supposed to be the challenger in the match due to a fan vote, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked him before the match. Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels then stripped Sikoa of the title because he wasn't supposed to be in the match.

Wes Lee went on to capture the NXT North American Championship in a Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc. WWE made the announcement on its official website for the contract signing tomorrow night. You can read the announcement below.

Booker T will host a couple members of his “Fav Five” for an NXT North American Championship Match contract signing this Tuesday on NXT. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams headed back to the barbershop last week and had some choice words for the new North American Champion. Wes Lee isn’t stepping back from the spotlight and is welcoming the challenge from the former “A Champion.”

Booker T blasts former WWE RAW commentator

Triple H recently let former WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith go and replaced him with Kevin Patrick on the red brand. After his dismissal from the company, Jimmy called pro wrestling fake and claimed that Roman Reigns couldn't fight in real life.

Booker T responded on his Hall of Fame podcast and suggested that Jimmy shouldn't be a part of the business ever again.

"I don't even know why, first and foremost, but Jimmy Smith says how he wasn't paid to be a commentator, he was paid to play one on TV, which is true. But is that something you've got to go out on your show and talk about? Is that something that people really need to know about? [Smith said] He wasn't paid to commentate fights, he was paid to commentate fake wrestling matches. You know when I hear people talk like that after they've gotten paid from this business, I think you should never let a guy like Jimmy Smith in the wrestling business or anyone like him ever again," said Booker T. [29:43-30:17]

Carmelo Hayes was rumored to join the Hit Row faction on the blue brand, but that didn't come to fruition. It will be interesting to see when Carmelo arrives on WWE's main roster.

Are you excited for the NXT North American Championship match between Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes