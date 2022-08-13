WWE NXT title holder clarifies whether he'll join Hit Row or not

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes cleared the air about his possible participation with Hit Row following their WWE return.

Fans were shocked when Hit Row made their shocking return on the latest episode of SmackDown. Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis, with B-Fab at ringside, successfully defeated Brandon Scott and Trevor Urban in a dominant fashion.

Following Hit Row's return, Carmelo replied to an old tweet that hinted at a leadership role for the group. However, Hayes quickly clarified that he was not going to join the main roster faction.

"I am not taking my talents to Hit Row. Shout out to them tho 🔥🔥🔥," Carmelo tweeted.

I am not taking my talents to Hit Row. Shout out to them tho 🔥🔥🔥

Hit Row spent a good amount of time on NXT before they were called up to the main roster in 2021. However, their time on SmackDown didn't last long after they were released in November of that same year. Another member of the team, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, didn't join the group as he is now part of All Elite Wrestling.

WWE Superstar and fans have mixed reactions over Carmelo Hayes' confession

Following the current NXT North American Champion's tweet, fans have had mixed responses over his decision not to join the group. However, it looked like another superstar wanted to express a thing or two.

WWE RAW Superstar MVP quoted Carmelo's tweet and replied with a teasing emoji:

👀

Some fans were entertained by how quickly he squashed the rumors:

TP3O @T_p30 @Carmelo_WWE Just like that Melo shot our dreams down cuz he don't miss @Carmelo_WWE Just like that Melo shot our dreams down cuz he don't miss 😭

🏝🥝👑King_Winchester🏝🥝 @Hells_Harley @Carmelo_WWE Glad we could squish that little rumour to rest @Carmelo_WWE Glad we could squish that little rumour to rest 😂

Others were a little bit suspicious of his actions. One fan even suggested that he should join The Bloodline instead:

Michael Pagnotti #JoinDarkOrder @PAGNOTTI_ @Carmelo_WWE That’s exactly what someone who would be taking their talents to Hit Row would say. @Carmelo_WWE That’s exactly what someone who would be taking their talents to Hit Row would say.

A couple of fans said that Carmelo and Trick Williams are doing just fine in the developmental brand:

Matt @Matt_mcwwenfl @Carmelo_WWE Probably for the best, you and Trick are fine. @Carmelo_WWE Probably for the best, you and Trick are fine. https://t.co/NZKkxgpQX1

Finally, some said he's going to make it his own by becoming the WWE Champion someday. One fan even said they were waiting for Hayes' moment:

iBeast @ibeastIess @Carmelo_WWE you'll be world champion on your own @Carmelo_WWE you'll be world champion on your own

For now, it looks like Hit Row will continue as a three-member group. Still, with the number of returns happening in the promotion, it's possible that they won't be the last.

Which superstar do you want to see in Hit Row? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

