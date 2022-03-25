"It's leading to something"- WWE legend on Seth Rollins' questionable booking ahead of WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer DDP believes WWE has something big in store for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Merely a week away from the mega event, The Visionary still doesn't have a match at WrestleMania 38. Rollins' lack of an opponent during the build-up to The Show of Shows has left the WWE Universe baffled.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, WWE Hall of Famer DDP opened up about The Architect's current booking. The veteran seems hopeful and believes that WWE has a big payoff planned for Seth Rollins at 'Mania.

"You know they are not doing this with him all the way through this, for him not to come back strong. The guy's too good. Like, let him be himself 'cause the cat can go. He can work his a** off. Whatever happens, who knows who he's working with. Whatever it is, it's leading to something. WWE is not just gonna beat a talent down like that, to me, and I could be wrong, but they are not going to beat a talent down like that when he's so good. Like, he's one of the best workers on the planet," DDP said.

The legend then compared Rollins to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

"And he's believable for a guy who's not that big. Like Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels was believable as hell. He wasn't that big, he didn't need to be. He was Shawn Michaels. And he's got that same kind of talent. Plus, it's the family. Top two women in the world, his wife. There's something coming for Seth Rollins. He's too good for it not to be. So, wherever he goes, at WrestleMania, there's something coming for him," said DDP. [26:52-28:15]

Latest reports indicate that WWE has huge plans for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has proclaimed that Rollins is slated to face former AEW star Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes parted ways with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. Since then, several reports have come out stating that Cody is WWE bound and will make his return at The Show of Shows.

K.O. 3:16🇧🇧 @brooklyn_gohard Seth rollins in a nutshell right now Seth rollins in a nutshell right now https://t.co/ZkPkLTrTSa

If Meltzer's report comes true, it would be interesting to see how WWE handles Rhodes' big return to the company. As per Rhodes' in-ring record, he and Rollins have faced off only twice in dark matches, with The American Nightmare winning both bouts.

Do you agree with DDP's comments? Does WWE have something huge planned for Rollins at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.

Check out the results of this week's WWE NXT 2.0 by clicking HERE.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the Instagram video if you wish to use these quotes or the video on your website.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy