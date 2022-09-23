"A real-life hero" - WWE legend showers John Cena with huge praise for his contributions to the company

WWE veteran manager Paul Heyman recently praised John Cena for his contributions to the company.

Cena is regarded as one of the greatest superstars to step foot in the professional wrestling industry. Over the years, he has won numerous titles, including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and many more.

Speaking in a recent interview with Graham 'GSM' Matthews of WrestleRant, Heyman spoke highly of the former WWE Champion and mentioned that the latter is a real-life superhero.

Heyman added that the multi-time WWE World Champion is still one of the greatest representatives and ambassadors for WWE.

"I very often told my own children if I catch them watching a Marvel or DC movie because I personally hate Marvel and DC movies. I just hate superhero movies, just hate them, that's just me and I'm right in my contempting disdain for them, but they ask me why, I tell them because I know a real-life superhero and his name is John Cena. John is a real-life superhero, flaws and all, that's a real-life hero, that's a superhero in my book. And we should all aspire to be the type of interactive community uplifter that Cena is. And that's why he was such a great, and still remains such a great representative and ambassador for WWE," said Heyman. (9:11- 10:07)

Kurt Angle named John Cena and two other superstars that he would like to face

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently named John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins as his dream opponents in WWE for whom he might come out of retirement.

Speaking in an interview with Wrasslinews, he backed his statement by saying that the three WWE Superstars can carry him throughout a match.

Angle also praised Cena by saying that the latter is still in his prime stage. He said:

"John, I still think that he is possibly still in his prime. So I would definitely say John Cena," Kurt Angle said. "And the reason for that is, I'm 53 years old. I'm not the same athlete I was when I was 33. And when I decided to retire, it was because I lost the step. Knowing that John's still in his prime, I know that he can carry me through a match. (...) I'd want a Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins, or even a John Cena. Those are the names that I would pick because I know those guys would carry me through the match."

