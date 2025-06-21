WWE legend shows off impressive physique

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently showed off his incredible physique. The veteran has shared a few pictures of this transformation on his social media.

Ad

Batista last stepped between the ropes in 2019 at WrestleMania 35. He faced Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. However, the WWE legend lost the encounter to The Game due to Hall of Famer Ric Flair's interference. The Animal then retired from professional wrestling following The Showcase of the Immortals.

Having transitioned from wrestling, the 56-year-old icon has been dedicating his efforts to Hollywood. Batista recently shared several photos on his Instagram, showcasing a shredded, lean, and mean physique, which he maintains for both his acting roles and a healthy lifestyle.

Ad

Trending

"Summer job. 2025," he wrote.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

Former WWE star reveals Batista had a real-life fight with Hall of Famer

Mr. Kennedy recently spoke about a real-life altercation between Dave Batista and Booker T. He indicated that the former World Heavyweight Champion's fondness for women was central to the issue.

On the Cafe de Rene podcast, the former WWE star claimed that this situation became problematic when these women were in the locker room while the other wrestlers were around with their partners, including Booker T and his wife.

Ad

"It was I think, Dave [Batista] liked women a lot. That was his drug of choice. He's really open about it. I think the the heat was that, like, there were sometimes these women in the locker room or around, and so he, like, Booker's there with his wife. Other guys' wives come around and they go like, 'Oh, is this what happens when I'm not around,' you know, kind of thing? So it was like, you get the shrapnel heat. I think that's ultimately what it was about," he said.

Ad

Ad

While Batista was announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, his induction was postponed at his request due to prior commitments and the pandemic's impact on the ceremony.

Fans eagerly await the moment when the 56-year-old superstar will finally take his rightful place among the immortals of professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More