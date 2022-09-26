WWE Legend surprisingly admits he was nervous about wrestling Rey Mysterio

Kurt Angle recently revealed that he wasn't at his confident best heading into his WWE SummerSlam 2002 match against Rey Mysterio.

The 15th edition of SummerSlam saw Kurt Angle take on Rey Mysterio for the first time in a singles match, and the Olympic hero was apprehensive if their respective in-ring styles would mesh well before the contest.

While looking back at the match on this week's episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer said he was surprised that he had good in-ring chemistry with Rey Mysterio. Angle was initially scared about not adapting to Mysterio's high-flying Lucha Libre as they were slated to compete in a Submission match at SummerSlam.

The veterans made the most of the nine minutes WWE gave them as they put on a decent opening match at the event, where Brock Lesnar defeated The Rock to become the world champion.

Here's what Angle revealed about his first singles bout against Rey Mysterio:

"I know [on if he regrets not having more matches with Rey Mysterio]. You know what? I'm really surprised by how well we worked together. I'm not surprised; I'm just surprised that I was able to adapt to his style. I was really nervous about the first time I wrestled him at SummerSlam, but it worked extremely well, and the more we worked together, the better we got." [From 25:14 to 25:34]

WWE could be planning something huge for Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 39

While Rey Mysterio continues to be an active talent for WWE at the age of 47, Kurt Angle has only been involved with the company sporadically since his release in 2020.

As announced on social media, Mysterio will take on the former world champion for the first time in nearly two years on next week's Monday Night RAW.

As for Kurt Angle, during an interview with Wrasslinews, the Olympic gold medalist confirmed that he is under a 'nostalgia contract' with WWE and disclosed details regarding the early talks for him to 'do something' at WrestleMania 39. You can read more on that story right here.

