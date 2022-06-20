WWE Legend discusses what's wrong with Ronda Rousey's current run

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has been very critical of Ronda Rousey and recently had some sharp comments regarding her on his podcast. Cornette said The Rowdy One appears to have "no interest" in WWE right now.

Rousey returned to WWE in January after an extended absence when she left for maternity leave. While she was away, she made some comments on social media that angered not only fans but some of her fellow superstars.

As always, The Louisville Slugger has not been shy in sharing his opinion on where he thinks things are going wrong for Rousey. On a recent episode of The Drive-Thru, Cornette said he'd noticed a change in the legendary Judoka since she returned to action.

“I would have to think that she paid little to no attention to wrestling training while she wasn’t in the ring," Cornette said. "I’m beginning to think that Ronda Rousey did this because she could... So when she became a megastar in the UFC and MMA world and got a chance to sign a contract to get a sh*tload of money and go to the WWE, it probably was a big deal at first, but then she got over it."

He added:

"You can tell now that there's no interest. She doesn’t look like she is having fun, she can’t talk and can’t do a promo that draws you into her personality, which is apparently negligible." [1:46 - 2:56]

Cornette's current criticism is a 180-degree turnaround from his original opinion of Rousey. On his show, The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated that he hadn't seen anyone premier better than Ronda at the time.

In her debut match at WrestleMania 34, Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Her performance was widely praised by critics and observers, with Cornette being one of her most ardent and vocal supporters.

Ronda Rousey will once again defend her title at WWE Money in the Bank on July 2

Rousey captured the Smackdown Women's Championship in an "I Quit" match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash.

Flair had previously defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet at WrestleMania 38 to end her unbeaten singles streak in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to defend her title on July 2 at Money in the Bank against Natalya. The Queen of Harts, a former Smackdown Women's Champion herself, has been going back and forth with the champion on social media.

