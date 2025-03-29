WWE legend teases in-ring return after 26 months

A WWE Hall of Famer recently took to social media to tease her major in-ring return after being out of action for more than two years. It is none other than Beth Phoenix.

Beth Phoenix is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend last competed in the ring nearly 26 months ago at Elimination Chamber on February 18, 2023, where she teamed up with her husband, Edge (Adam Copeland), to lock horns with Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team bout. Since Copeland joined AEW, many people have expected Phoenix to debut in WWE's rival promotion.

Amid speculations of her joining All Elite Wrestling, Beth Phoenix recently took to Instagram to write about her first veterinary retreat. In her post's caption, the WWE legend also seemingly teased her major in-ring return, highlighting that some announcements were coming for her fans who follow her for pro wrestling.

"Last lecture. Final evening of our first veterinary RACE approved retreat! More exciting announcements to come. Give @mountaintosearetreats a follow to hear about future opportunities to join us. If you follow me for prowrestling content…don’t worry…there will still be plenty. Stay tuned. We are just getting started! 👀," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Edge (Adam Copeland) talked about WWE legend Beth Phoenix possibly debuting in AEW

During his recent interview with TV Insider, Edge said that his wife, Beth Phoenix, had not closed the door on competing inside the squared circle.

Copeland also mentioned that Phoenix was busy with other projects and taking care of her family, so it would be hard for both of them to be on the road.

"You never know. I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits. I think where we were at, I think getting Willow [Nightingale] involved was good. Someone who was already on our roster, and I feel is just such a natural babyface and has such good energy. I thought she would be really cool to implement her into the story. Why not use someone who was already on the roster? Beth is also pretty busy. She has a pretty busy life, so it becomes more a family issue, and how do we pull it off if we’re both outgoing," he said.

It remains to be seen if Beth Phoenix will return to WWE or if she will join her husband, Adam Copeland, in AEW.

