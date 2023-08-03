Hollywood megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson never misses an opportunity to pump himself up in the gym. However, the former WWE Champion had to seemingly apologize for hitting the gym during a recent visit to a Florida gym.

The 51-year-old arrived at Equinox Aventura gym fresh off from departing a flight. To everyone's surprise, Johnson reached the gym just half an hour before closing.

His visit to Florida's gym led the staff and other members into a frenzy, leading the WWE Superstar to bypass the regular check-in process. Since The Rock has a massive mountain build, the gym staff was a little afraid to approach him and address the check-in situation.

Well, the wrestler-turned-actor realized the noticeably shaken staff as Dwayne Johnson expressed his regret and said he was eager to lift weights after a long flight.

"[I] really had to get a good workout," he said. [H/T - Page Six]

Later the former world champion made a proper gym check-in and greeted everyone by clicking pictures with them.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent a heartfelt message to The Rock

After over 21 years, The Nature Boy sent a message to The Great One by sharing a throwback video.

For the very first time, Flair and Johnson went head-to-head on an episode of WWE RAW back in 2002. The contest ended with the Hollywood megastar picking up the victory over Hall of Famer, followed by a handshake and hug as a gesture of respect.

To revive this beautiful memory, Ric Flair took to social media to share that the former WWE Champion always treated him with so much respect.

"Love You Rock!!! You Always Treated Me With So Much Respect! WOOOOO! [TheRock]," he wrote.

Check out Flair's tweet below:

The two WWE legends have imprinted a legacy in the Stamford-based promotion that's been appreciated and embraced to this day. It remains to be seen if the 51-year-old returns to the company for another run in the future.

What did you think of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's visit to the Florida gym? Sound off in the comments section below.