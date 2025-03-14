WWE legend The Undertaker reveals real-life Bloodline member used to get "mad" at him for one major thing

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently revealed a major reason why real-life Bloodline member, the late great Yokozuna, used to get mad at him. The Phenom discussed the reason with his former teammate, Kane.

Ad

The Undertaker and Yokozuna have a rich history in World Wrestling. The duo started feuding in 1993 and had several high-profile matches that received widespread praise from the pro wrestling world.

WWE recently uploaded a Playback video on their YouTube channel in which The Undertaker and Kane reacted to their clash at WrestleMania 14. While responding to the throwback video, The Phenom recalled that he tended to move around the ring while selling a move, revealing that this made the late great Yokozuna mad because the real-life Bloodline member was forced to chase Taker around.

Ad

Trending

"I never help anybody 'cause like I always move, I always gotta get out of wherever I'm at... Yokozuna used to get so mad at me. He would hit me, and I would leave the corner and go sell somewhere and make him chase me around," he said. [11:04 - 11:19]

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Check out the video below:

Ad

The Undertaker talked about his WWE retirement

During a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker said he wanted to continue wrestling but knew his body couldn't take the toll anymore.

The Phenom also mentioned that it was hard for him to come to grips with retirement because he had been wrestling for over 30 years.

"In my mind, my mind's eye, I could still go, but in my heart, I wanted to go, but I knew, like I was like, 'I'm done, I'm out of gas.' It took me a while to really come to grips with it, even though I knew I was doing the right thing, but it was still like there was a huge void. Like, 'What do I do now?' Like, I don't know that I want to coach. I don't know that I want to do this. This is like, this is all that I know for the past 30-plus years," he said.

Ad

Ad

Although The Undertaker has retired from in-ring competition, he still makes sporadic appearances on WWE television. Check out his latest appearance on this week's NXT.

Please credit WWE's YouTube and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback