WWE legend thinks only Brock Lesnar and one other Superstar actually look like wrestlers

Tony Atlas has given his opinion that Brock Lesnar and Triple H are the only WWE Superstars who resemble wrestlers.

The 2006 WWE Hall of Fame inductee regularly speaks about past and present wrestling storylines with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade. This week, he discussed Andre the Giant’s dislike of Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker’s comments about “soft” WWE Superstars.

Atlas also questioned why Vince McMahon now chooses to use WWE Superstars who do not look as tough as previous generations.

“The guys in the ring that couldn’t whoop their way out of a wet paper bag, and the people paying their money are looking at this going, ‘How in the f*** did this guy get in the business?’ That’s what most wrestling fans think when they see the talent that Vince puts out there.

“How many times you ever hear me say, ‘I want to fight Brock Lesnar’? The reason for it, Brock Lesnar is the only thing Vince got outside of Triple H that looks like a freaking wrestler.”

. @WWE Monday Night #RAW kicked of the #RoaringTwentyTwenties (copyright 2020 #YourHumbleAdvocate) with yours truly and the reigning defending undisputed #WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World BRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR!!! pic.twitter.com/WwAwB2RMwu — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 13, 2020

Triple H’s only match in the last 18 months came when he fought Randy Orton on the January 11, 2021 episode of RAW. Brock Lesnar last competed in a WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre.

What did The Undertaker say about WWE Superstars?

The Undertaker's WWE career officially ended at Survivor Series 2020

Tony Atlas’ opinion came in response to the controversial comments that The Undertaker recently made on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Advertisement

The Undertaker said the WWE product is “hard to watch” at times. He also claimed that today’s Superstars are “soft” compared to past eras.

Please credit Boston Wrestling MWF and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.