WWE legend threatens to return after 21 years if RAW is "trash" tonight

A WWE legend threatened to return to the company after 21 years if he deemed tonight's episode of RAW to be subpar. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of tonight's show, Scott Steiner took to his X (fka Twitter) account to send an interesting message. The WWE Hall of Famer has not competed in the promotion since the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2004 but made it known that he might have to drive to tonight's show if he didn't find it entertaining. He noted that State Farm Arena was not too far from where he was.

"State Farm Arena is not that far away, so if RAW tonight is trash, I’ll have no choice but to drive down and show you all what a REAL show looks like. 💪💥 Don’t test me, freaks," he wrote.

Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner, and Big Poppa Pump is his uncle. The 27-year-old defeated Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE legend Scott Steiner reveals his biggest issues with AEW

Scott Steiner recently discussed some of the issues he had with All Elite Wrestling's product.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter last year, Steiner noted that he was a fan of competition in the wrestling business and AEW was a great place for talent to work. However, the 62-year-old added that there needed to be storylines that fans cared about to go along with the great matches in AEW, which was lacking.

"I mean, I try to watch some stuff sometimes. I don't have a whole lot of time. It's a great place [AEW] for the guys to work. Competition is always good for the business, but there's no doubt that WWE is hot right now. They got the fan interest, so that's what's most important. The thing is, you just can't have matches. Nobody gives a s**t if they're just matches. With no storylines, it's like throwing two guys together. Has it ever worked, Bill? No, never," Scott Steiner said. [2:24-3:10]

You can check out the interview with Scott Steiner in the video below:

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is shaping up to be an eventful show. It will be interesting to see if Scott Steiner makes an appearance for the company tonight or sometime soon.

