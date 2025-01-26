Bron Breakker breaks silence after retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event

Bron Breakker broke his silence after successfully retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event. Breakker defeated Jey Uso to win the Intercontinental Championship a second time in October last year.

His first reign began at SummerSlam 2024 with a victory over Sami Zayn. He had successfully defended the title against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

On Instagram, Breakker posted photos from his win over Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"Saturday Night Main Event #andstill," wrote Breakker.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Check out Breakker's Instagram post:

Trending

Bill Apter wants to see a rematch between Bron Breakker and Sheamus

The WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Sheamus and Bron Breakker ended in controversy after The Celtic Warrior pinned the reigning champion. However, Breakker's leg was on the rope, leading to the continuation of the contest.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter suggested a rematch between Sheamus and Breakker after the conclusion of their contest at Saturday Night's Main Event. He said:

"I think the referee may have messed up here. The commentators were even mentioning that the champion put his leg on the rope but the referee had already counted to three, it looked like from the TV review. If it were me, I'd hold up the title and have a rematch. They once again need to look at the footage, maybe from a different vantage point. It looked to me like the referee counted to three and it looked like that to Jesse Ventura as well."

Sheamus has been unsuccessful on multiple occasions in his quest to win the Intercontinental Championship. This remains the only WWE title that he hasn't held in his illustrious career.

As for Breakker, it remains to be seen which superstar will step up as his next challenger, especially heading into the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback