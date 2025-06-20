WWE legend tipped for Evolution appearance following recent return after 31 years

A WWE legend is tipped for a possible appearance at Evolution on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. The historic star recently returned after 31 years at Saturday Night's Main Event last month in Tampa, Florida.

Leilani Kai is a one-time WWE Women's Champion, making history at WrestleMania 1 by defending her title against Wendi Richter. Before her surprise cameo at SNME, Kai's last appearance was at WrestleMania X in 1994.

Natalya spoke about her interaction with the wrestling legend backstage in Tampa, telling Busted Open Radio that she's hoping to see her at Evolution 2. The Queen of Harts was just so happy for Kai, who always wanted to contribute to the business.

Trending

"I saw Leilani Kai at Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa last month, and she was so excited. She was carrying around her championship, and she just felt like she was one of the girls again. I just love that about WWE. She said to me, she goes, 'I haven't felt this way in years.' And I think she had a conversation with Triple H, and she was just like on cloud nine. She was excited about contributing, and he made her feel like she mattered. And she does matter, and you know, I hope to see her at Evolution," Natalya said.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

In her 31-year WWE absence, Leilani Kai wrestled in multiple promotions across the United States. She had her last match in December 2015 at SHINE 31 in Ybor City, Florida, losing to Leah Von Dutch.

Alundra Blayze wants Leilani Kai inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Following Leilani Kai's appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event, Alundra Blayze called for her peer to get inducted into the Hall of Fame. Kai was a one-time Women's Champion and a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Judy Martin.

"This is the best thing I’ve seen on the Internet. Love you, woman.!! WWE future hall of famer🔥," Blayze tweeted.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Leilani Kai's last appearance before SNME was at WrestleMania X. She challenged Blayze for the Women's Championship but lost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More