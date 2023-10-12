WWE legend has unexpected reunion after 7000 days during recent show

A WWE legend took a trip to memory lane as he met a fan from the past after 7000 days during this week's NXT episode.

The name in question is John Cena, who made his appearance on the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT to be in Carmelo Hayes' corner. The 29-year-old star went face-to-face with Bron Breakker, who had Paul Heyman in his corner.

The Leader of Cenation and Solo Sikoa got into a brawl during the closing segment of the bout between Hayes and Breakker. However, before the match started, Cena was at the ringside during Carmelo Hayes' full entrance.

The 16-time World Champion met a fan on NXT with whom he had a rap battle on the October 19, 2003 episode of Sunday Night Heat. John Cena destroyed the fan in an impromptu rap battle.

A reunion picture of the WWE Superstar and a fan resurfaced on the internet as it was a heartfelt moment for the two men.

Check out the pictures below:

Expand Tweet

John Cena steals a fan's phone during WWE NXT episode

The Stamford-based company on social media shared a hilarious off-screen moment of The Leader of Cenation stealing a fan's phone to record a video. Given that John Cena came to WWE's third brand, wrestling fans left no stone unturned to give him a massive reception with a singalong of his theme song.

As mentioned earlier, the 46-year-old legend stood at the ringside to support Hayes. But Cena hyped the NXT Universe by having several moments with the fans.

At one point, Cena went up to the crowd, stole a fan's mobile, and started recording a video stating that the atmosphere on the NXT brand was wild, with a priceless reaction on his face.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the company has planned for John Cena ahead of his time on the SmackDown brand.

Do you want to see John Cena for another WWE title run? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE