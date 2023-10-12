John Cena steals fan's phone for funny footage during WWE NXT; video goes viral

The 16-time World Champion John Cena made an appearance on this week's WWE NXT episode and had a hilarious off-screen moment with the fans.

On the latest edition of NXT, The Leader of Cenation decided to be in Carmelo Hayes' corner during his bout against Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman by his side.

Fans gave Cena a huge pop by singing his theme song in the mid-show segment. As the 46-year-old legend was having his moment with the crowd, Breakker interrupted and was heavily booed by the NXT Universe.

Well, the 16-time World Champion praised Breakker and offered him a handshake, but the latter took a cheap shot at Cena. The WWE legend went for an Attitude Adjustment move, but the young star was able to escape it.

Later in the main event, Breakker went head-to-head with Hayes, which saw The Wiseman and The Leader of Cenation at ringside to support the young superstars.

WWE recently shared a video of a moment during the match when John Cena went up to the WWE Universe, stole a fan's phone, and started filming on the device. He shared that NXT's atmosphere was wild, with a priceless expression on his face.

Carmelo Hayes reveals conversation with John Cena during his WWE NXT appearance

As mentioned above, Cena stood by Carmelo Hayes' corner during his match against Breakker. The bout's closing moment saw Bron Breakker using the steel steps to put down the 29-year-old star.

However, The Leader of Cenation took the steel steps from Breakker's hand and smacked him before a brawl took place between The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Cena. Eventually, Hayes picked up the victory over the former NXT Champion.

The 29-year-old star took to Twitter to share a picture with John Cena to reveal the conversation between the two men.

"We bonded over both getting clowned for “Ruthless Aggression” 😂," Hayes wrote.

It remains to be seen what is next in line for the 16-time World Champion ahead of his time on Friday Night SmackDown.

