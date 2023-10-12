29-year-old WWE star reveals conversation with John Cena

John Cena made his WWE debut on SmackDown in 2002 when he interrupted Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. During the promo segment, Cena dropped the line "Ruthless Aggression," which was symbolic of the benefit of hindsight.

From an in-ring standpoint, he may not be on the same level as he was many years ago, but The GOAT's ability to draw is nearly unmatchable. Cena recently appeared on WWE NXT alongside Carmelo Hayes.

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker in the main event of Tuesday's show, with John Cena in his corner and The Undertaker, of all people, showing up to lend a helping hand. Hayes posted on Twitter/X a picture with Cena and revealed what the conversation they had was about.

"We bonded over both getting clowned for “Ruthless Aggression”," Carmelo Hayes wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen where Hayes goes from here, as he and Breakker are seemingly destined for a main roster run. The 29-year-old only recently dropped the NXT Championship to the current holder of the belt, Ilja Dragunov.

Carmelo Hayes and The Undertaker recreate iconic pose following WWE NXT

The Undertaker's surprise appearance led to the Hall of Famer drop Bron Breakker with a Chokeslam before cutting a brief promo. The legend called himself the "Baddest of them All" while giving a piece of advice to the fallen Breakker. The segment was well-received by the live crowd.

After the show went off the air, The Deadman and Carmelo Hayes interacted with the fans in attendance before posing in the entranceway. Check out the video clip below:

Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker are viewed as future WrestleMania headliners by Mr. WrestleMania himself, Shawn Michaels. The latest episode of WWE NXT was a star-studded show, and Hayes got the rub from two legendary stars. This was a bonus to closing out the show opposite Breakker.

What are your thoughts on Carmelo Hayes potentially moving to the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE