WWE legend is unsure of beating Brock Lesnar in a real fight, they legit fought 21 years ago

Brock Lesnar might not be around in the WWE these days, but he remains one of the most fearsome stars in combat sports history. Kurt Angle recently admitted he wasn't too confident about taking Brock Lesnar down in a shoot fight.

The Beast Incarnate's career would not have been as impactful during his early years without Kurt Angle's help. The Olympic gold medalist was one of Lesnar's most fierce rivals, who later became his friend.

Lesnar and Angle famously had an unscripted grappling match to see who was the better fighter. While Kurt Angle might have gotten the better of Brock back then in 2002, the WWE Hall of Famer was uncertain if he could do it again.

Kurt Angle acknowledged Lesnar's amateur wrestling skills, which would be enough to put up a solid defense if they slugged it out. Angle was just in awe of Lesnar's physical capabilities and called him one of the toughest people he'd come across.

"You know what, honestly? I don't know if I could beat Brock! [laughs][Taking on] Brock Lesnar in a shoot fight? I don't know if I can get him. He is a good enough wrestler to be able to defend against me, and he is a bada**. I mean, he is a UFC Champion! He is a tough son of a gun. I mean, he really is! Brock is one of the toughest dudes I've ever known,'' said Kurt Angle. [From 25:40 onwards]

Brock Lesnar isn't gone from WWE

The former WWE Champion's name was seemingly pulled from all creative plans following Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Triple H addressed Lesnar's absence during WrestleMania season and clarified that the former UFC star was still on WWE's payroll and was just on a typical hiatus.

Recent reports from about a month ago suggested that there were "movements" being made to get Brock Lesnar back.

While there is no certainty about his comeback, Lesnar wrestling again isn't an impossible phenomenon as previously imagined.