WWE legend does not want Bill Goldberg to return

Bill Goldberg plans to compete in a WWE retirement match in 2025. Eric Bischoff, the two-time Universal Champion's former WCW boss, recently gave his honest thoughts on the 58-year-old's in-ring return.

Goldberg was one of WCW's top stars in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The former football player worked for WWE in 2003 and 2004 before returning in 2016. He got involved in an altercation with Gunther at Bad Blood in October 2024, prompting speculation that they could face each other.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE legend Bischoff admitted he does not like the idea of Goldberg wrestling again:

"I don't see it with Goldberg and Gunther. There's nothing there. Is Bill gonna become a part of the weekly programming for weeks and weeks leading up to it? Then, yeah, sure, let's see then. Character-wise, it could be interesting, but unless they're gonna do something fairly extensive with Bill, from a storyline and appearance point of view, I'd rather not see it, to be honest." [1:39:33 – 1:40:03]

Goldberg has not wrestled since unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Eric Bischoff thinks Bill Goldberg's return is "forced"

Veteran wrestlers have been known to compete in one more match several years after their full-time careers end. Shawn Michaels, for example, returned in 2018 at age 53 despite initially retiring in 2010. Ric Flair also wrestled again in 2022 at the age of 73.

Although Goldberg is keen to finish his career on a high, Eric Bischoff is unsure whether a return to in-ring action is wise:

"It feels like it's forced, and we're trying to get one more out of Bill Goldberg for no other reason than, 'We wanna get one more out of Bill Goldberg.' I just don't like that. It just doesn't feel right to me." [1:40:03 – 1:40:15]

Goldberg won several titles during his wrestling career, including the WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Championships. He was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2018.

