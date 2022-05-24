WWE legend wants Booker T to return for a match on SmackDown this week

Jerry 'The King' Lawler recently suggested Booker T as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's tag team partner for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Lately, The New Day (Woods and Kingston) have been embroiled in a feud with The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch). Due to Big E's injury-related absence, the numbers game is stacked against his New Day teammates. However, this week's SmackDown will see a mystery tag team partner in the duo's corner for a six-man tag team match against Sheamus' group.

During his latest appearance on Talking Smack, Lawler stated that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer might a receive a call from Woods and Kingston to even the odds against The Brawling Brutes:

"I've got a person in mind that they [Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston] might give a call to. Get him out of retirement — call on Booker T. He's a brawler himself." Lawler continued, "Bring Booker T in, team him with The New Day, and what a team that would be to go against The Brawling Brutes."

While Booker T's imminent in-ring return does not seem to be the most likely outcome this Friday, he has mainly wrestled for his Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion in recent years.

The 57-year-old continues to be a part of WWE's expert panel on kickoff shows at premium live events.

Jerry Lawler thinks The Brawling Brutes have a promising future in WWE

Lawler also expressed that he is a fan of Sheamus, Holland, and Butch's Brawling Brutes team name.

Although the trio has a long way to go in the tag team division, he believes any two of the three men could have a shot at The Usos' championships one day:

"I love the name — The Brawling Brutes. I think they've got a huge future. To be honest with you, I'm not worried about Kofi Kingston [and Xavier Woods] and whoever they may come up with as their partner. I'm looking at it down the road that The Brawling Brutes, they may be a tag team that could challenge The Usos for those unified, undisputed tag team titles," said Lawler.

Interestingly, Woods warned Butch via Twitter ahead of their six-man tag team showdown. You can read more about it here.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Talking Smack and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Booker T have one more match in WWE? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Kaushik Das