WWE legend wants Bron Breakker to break a massive Royal Rumble record next year

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently talked about Bron Breakker's imminent transition to the main roster.

Breakker has been one of the most talented youngsters to emerge from the NXT product in recent years. The second-generation WWE star has already been touted as a future Wrestlemania main-eventer.

Though it seemed that Breakker was going to make his move to the main roster this year, WWE has decided to hold off on those plans for now. During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray revealed that he was happy with this decision. He said that Breakker still had to develop more, and NXT was the right place to do that.

"I'm happy that they're holding off on [calling up] Bron Breakker. If they have ideas to bring him up in the near future, I'd hold off 'til the Rumble. Bron is a second-generation wrestler. He has an amazing look. He has the it factor. He still has to develop more. He's still a bit one-dimensional to me, and that's fine. He's young, he's in the right place to develop, but if I'm bringing a young kid like that up, I want to do something with him that's truly going to stand out," Ray said.

Ray added that Royal Rumble next year could be a possible time for the former NXT Champion to get called up. He suggested that Bron breaking the record of most eliminations in the match would truly make him stand out.

"I'm not suggesting that he wins the Rumble, but give Bron 10, 11, 12 eliminations. Make Bron Breakker the guy that has eliminated more guys in the Royal Rumble than anybody else before, despite being an 'NXT' guy. Now, you have given him an accolade that he can hang his hat on." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Next year's Royal Rumble is set to take place on January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Mr. Stone sends a message to Bron Breakker after WWE show

Bron Breakker recently defeated Mr. Stone during Night Two of NXT Halloween Havoc.

The match was made official after Stone had challenged the former NXT Champion to a bout at the event. He wanted to avenge his friend Von Wagner, who was seriously injured by Breakker. But this was to no avail as Breakker made light work of his opponent. He eventually speared Stone to secure an emphatic win.

Stone sent out a message after his recent defeat.

"Mr. Stone will NEVER die…"

The event also saw the return of Von Wagner, who made his way out to save his friend after the match.

