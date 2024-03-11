WWE legend warns Booker T that he is coming after him

A WWE legend recently sent a warning to Booker T ahead of this week's RAW on the Road to WrestleMania. The six-time World Champion currently serves as a commentator on NXT.

The Boogeyman has made a name for himself by creeping out fans and his peers. He has gone after Booker T in the past and recently delivered a bold warning to the 59-year-old Hall of Famer today on social media.

The veteran recently sent a warning to the WCW legend that he is coming after him once again on his official X/Twitter account. You can check out his message in the post below.

Expand Tweet

WWE legend Booker T on his appearance in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Booker T revealed that he was not aware that he would be involved in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match until ten minutes beforehand.

Last year, during an episode Hall of Fame podcast, the WCW veteran stated he was asked to be part of the match just before it began. Booker said that he would have won the Royal Rumble if he had been given more time to prepare.

"I had about ten minutes to warm up. So that's what happened. I wasn't warmed up, I went out to the ring cold. I didn't have that gloss, I didn't have the shine on me. I wasn't lathered up, you know what I mean? And ready to go. I didn't get to jump rope for 45 minutes to get the heart rate up, get the blood flowing, get the blood pumping… I would've won that damn Rumble if I would've just been able to prepare properly. That last-minute text message definitely slowed me down a lil bit," he added. [H/T PostWrestling]

Booker T missed NXT for several weeks earlier this year due to a medical issue but has since returned to calling the action on the developmental brand. Only time will tell if The Boogeyman appears on WWE NXT in the weeks ahead.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Would you like to see The Boogeyman return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion