WWE Legend who wrestled the Harts and Rocky Johnson felt insulted by social media before Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

One-half of the Bushwhackers, Luke, recently spoke about the social media backlash before their WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Luke and Butch were immortalized in the world of wrestling in 2015 as they joined the Hall of Fame. John Laurinaitis inducted the duo. The Hall of Fame Class of 2015 also included huge names such as Mach Man Randy Savage, Kevin Nash, Rikishi, Alundra Blayze, Larry Zbyszko, Tatsumi Fujinami, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Connor "The Crusher" Michalek.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Luke mentioned that their Hall of Fame was long awaited. He detailed how people on social media were critical of the induction because they were unaware of the team's background.

"That was a highlight of my career. When they called me up, the guy from the office called me up and told me about that [Hall of Fame induction], the first thing said, 'About bloody time.' The media really knocked us at that time, like this Facebook, the social media, they didn't know about our past." [From 3:58 - 4:19]

The Bushwhackers wrestled several wrestling legends before their WWE stint

When The Bushwhackers arrived in WWE in 1988, they were portrayed as a comical duo. They had some enthralling matches with the likes of The Nasty Boys, Rhythm & Blues, The Natural Disasters, The Headshrinkers, and several other tag teams, often ending up on the losing side.

During the conversation, Luke mentioned that when they reached WWE, people in the territory didn't know about their history, wrestling with the greats of the 1950s and 60s.

"All those Northern people saw us from 1988. Two 40-year-olds in the ring as clowns or entertainers, and they didn't realize till we actually told them that we started out working with guys who sold out Madison Square Garden in the 50s and 60s. Killer Kowalski, Peter Maivia. The Rock's dad - Rocky Johnson - we worked with him all over the world. We wrestled Stu Hart. Who can say they wrestled Stu Hart, Bret's [Hart] dad?" [From 4:22 - 4:56]

Luke mentioned that he was grateful for the opportunity to wrestle with greats such as Killer Kowalski, Peter Maivia, and Stu Hart.

