Bret Hart & former champion hype huge Intercontinental Championship match tonight on WWE SmackDown

Gunther is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship tonight against Sheamus in a rematch of WWE Clash at the Castle.

The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior met at the company's first stadium show in the UK in over thirty years earlier this month. The crowd in Cardiff was heavily behind Sheamus throughout the match but Gunther proved to be too much.

Gunther left Clash at the Castle with the Intercontinental Championship but Sheamus gained immense respect from the wrestling world after the match. The crowd gave the 44-year-old a standing ovation despite a losing effort.

Tonight on the season premiere of the blue brand, Gunther will once again defend the title against Sheamus in a highly anticipated matchup. Bret Hart sent out a message ahead of the big title match tonight:

Had the pleasure of watching @WWESheamus and @Gunther_AUT’s Intercontinental Championship match from ringside in Cardiff. Can’t wait for the rematch tonight on #SmackDown

Triple H took to Twitter to hype up tonight's Intercontinental Championship match as well:

Two of the hardest hitters in this business battling for one of WWE’s most storied championships. I know @Gunther_AUT and @WWESheamus are ready to tear the house down tonight on #SmackDown

Sheamus on why the Intercontinental Championship is important to him in WWE

Sheamus has had an incredible career thus far. He has been a World Champion four times, and a three-time United States and Tag Team Champion as well. The Celtic Warrior has also won the King of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and the Royal Rumble in his career.

The only belt he's yet to win in his career is the Intercontinental Championship. Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport ahead of Clash at the Castle, Sheamus revealed two reasons why he wants to win the title:

The first reason is it's the one championship that I need to complete my collection and become the first-ever ultimate Grand Slam champion," said Sheamus. "And number two, It is because to me it's the first title I watched when I started watching WWE as a kid. It was the title that was always on television. [00:25 - 00:40]

Gunther will likely be heading into the big title match on SmackDown with an advantage. On last week's edition of the blue brand, Imperium attacked Sheamus while he was without his stablemates. Butch and Ridge Holland were stuck in Florida due to the hurricane and The Celtic Warrior was left to fend for himself.

It will be interesting to see if Sheamus is less than 100% tonight for the title match.

Who would you like to see win the Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes