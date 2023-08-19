WWE letting The Bloodline storyline "die down" after latest twist fails to hit the mark, veteran says (Exclusive)

After last week's swerve that saw Jey Uso quit WWE, the company chose not to feature The Bloodline on the most recent SmackDown episode, and Dutch Mantell explained why it was the right call.

Jimmy Uso betraying his brother seemingly kicked off a new arc in one of the greatest long-term stories ever told in professional wrestling. Jey Uso responded by Superkicking his brother and announcing he was done with his family members and WWE.

WWE did not follow up the moment with a significant segment this week, as all fans got was a backstage interview where Paul Heyman spoke about The Bloodline's future while also taking a shot at LA Knight.

Dutch Mantell figured out WWE's plan and felt the promotion would now take some of the spotlight away from the angle and buy some time. Mantell also believed that WWE didn't get the expected results from their recent booking of a rivalry between Jimmy and Jey.

"They are going to let that die down, and then they've got another week to think about it and how they are going to bring it back together. Because I don't think that whole finish last week really actually worked like they thought it would work." [From 39:01 to 39:25]

Check out the entire episode below:

Dutch Mantell was intrigued by what WWE had in store next and admitted that the creative team has made a few mistakes with The Bloodline in recent months:

"Well, I'm interested to see what they come back with. How are they going to put it back together, put it back on the tracks. Because I think right now, it went off the tracks a bit, so they've got to put it back on, but we'll see." [From 40:30 to 40:50]

Dutch Mantell states what WWE needs to do with The Bloodline saga

There was a time when WWE was called out for not putting together extended stories for the audience. The perceptions have seemingly changed since WWE struck gold with The Bloodline, and they visibly don't intend on ending it anytime soon.

While WWE has received praise for its writing, Dutch Mantell said Triple H's group needed to infuse some believability again into the storyline that has made them a lot of money.

Mantell could think of multiple ways WWE could make that happen, and on a positive note, he liked Paul Heyman's promo on SmackDown.

"Let it die down, but the story is not dead. They've got to bring it back to where it's believable again, and still, there are a lot of things they can do in that. I did like the Paul Heyman interview tonight." [From 39:17 to 39:31]

What do you think will happen next in the Samoan War in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

