WWE Live Event Results - Roman Reigns pulled, Big star turns on Drew McIntyre, Major post-match attack - Tampa (12/26)

Drew McIntyre carried the WWE Live Event in Roman Reigns' absence.
Modified Dec 27, 2021 03:34 PM IST
News

A depleted WWE roster stopped over at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida for a highly-anticipated live event.

As announced earlier, several prominent stars such as Roman Reigns, Xavier Woods, and Shinsuke Nakamura were withdrawn from the event due to the COVID-19 outbreak in WWE.

The promo made multiple changes to the match card and offered eight matches for the spectators in attendance. The latest house show started off with Drew McIntyre cutting a promo for the live crowd before he was interrupted by The Usos.

The SmackDown Tag Team Champions brought up Roman Reigns' absence and attacked the Scottish Superstar. Sheamus ran in to even the odds, and he urged his long-time friend to bury their differences. A SmackDown Tag Team title bout was booked for later in the night following the segment.

Usos getting heat #WWETampa https://t.co/Guqz8uUrEU
Sheamus coming to Drew’s rescue when the Usos attack #WWETampa https://t.co/STi8VcxHhG

Kofi Kingston got the in-ring proceedings underway with a win over Sami Zayn.

Next, the women took center stage as Xia Li picked up a significant victory over Shotzi Blackheart. Shayna Baszler unleashed a post-match attack on Xia Li, but the latest addition to the main roster put up a fight against the former NXT Women's Champion.

#WWETAMPA @QoSBaszler attacks @XiaWWE after her victory, but Xia fights her off. https://t.co/tPihJbEJCQ

Ridge Holland registered a quick win over Mansoor before the first title match of the evening.

In an impressive tag team match, The Usos successfully defended their championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior turned on Drew McIntyre and issued a challenge for a Street Fight, which ended up being the main event of the show.

Dana Brooke, Toni Storm, Drew Gulak, and Aliyah were involved in a 24/7 Championship segment backstage. Cesaro and Ricochet resumed in-ring festivities by featuring with a match against Los Lotharios and The Viking Raiders.

Happy Corbin's brief outing against Rick Boogs gave the audience time to prepare for the co-main and main event of the WWE Live Event.

Charlotte Flair put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against perennial rival Sasha Banks as The Queen emerged on top after an engaging affair.

Sasha and Charlotte stole the show tonight #WWETampa https://t.co/7N738Yge9V

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre closed out the show with a grueling Street Fight that also saw Ridge Holland come out to help the heel. McIntyre fought against the odds and hit a Claymore kick on Sheamus to end the show on a positive note. You can check out the full results below:

Complete WWE Live Event results from Tampa, Florida

  • Kofi Kingston def. Sami Zayn
  • Xia Li def. Shotzi Blackheart
  • Ridge Holland def. Mansoor
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) def. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre
  • Cesaro & Ricochet def.The Viking Raiders and Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo)
  • Happy Corbin def. Rick Boogs
  • SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks
  • Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus
Hella respect for Drew and sheamus tonight; opened the show with a promo; had a tag match and main evented with a street fight #WWETAMPA https://t.co/hXoHaympjr
Thank you #WWETampa twitter.com/world_u_sleep/…

Despite WWE missing some big names due to the complicated COVID-19 situation, the promotion put forth a solid live event with good in-ring action and effective segments.

You can also check out the live event results from MSG, which featured a few big surprises.

Edited by Anirudh B
comments icon

