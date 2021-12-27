WWE Live Event Results: Edge in a first-time-ever steel cage match, Multiple stars pulled due to COVID - Madison Square Garden (12/26)

WWE returned to the iconic Madison Square Garden tonight as part of its Holiday Tour. Unfortunately, the company was forced to make several last-minute changes to the previously announced card.

As reported earlier, multiple stars, including WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair, were pulled from the card. It was officially announced before the show that some superstars will miss out due to the effects of COVID-19.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned as a surprise and had a segment with Kevin Owens, setting up a steel cage match between the two for the main event. The originally scheduled main event was Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

The first match of the night saw Finn Balor defeat T-Bar. Next, Alpha Academy defeated the babyfaces Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode after Otis hit Roode with a top-rope splash and pinned him.

Next up was the hard-hitting NXT Championship match between Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne. The crowd broke into "NXT" chants multiple times during the match. Ciampa retained his title by pinning Dunne.

Natalya then came out to the ring and claimed that she wanted to make history tonight by defeating two stars back-to-back in record time. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley made their way to the ring.

The Queen of Harts pinned Nikki with her feet on the rope. However, she was not able to do the same in her immediate next match with Ripley. The Nightmare made Natalya tap, shattering her dreams of making history.

The first steel cage match of the night saw RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle defend their titles in a triple threat against The Street Profits and The Mysterios. RK-Bro retained their titles after Orton hit an RKO on Rey Mysterio out of nowhere.

In the next match, United States Champion Damian Priest retained his title against The Miz. AJ Styles then faced his former tag team partner Omos. The Phenomenal One defeated him by DQ. Styles used a chair on the giant when the referee was not looking.

Omos grabbed the chair, but the referee saw and disqualified him. After the match, he chokeslammed AJ Styles.

The main event of the night saw Edge face Kevin Owens in a first-time-ever steel cage match. The Miz came out to the ring and stopped The Rated-R Superstar from exiting the cage on multiple occasions, including slamming the cage door on his face.

Edge kicked out of a stunner from Owens. The A-Lister then entered the cage and started attacking the former, but Damian Priest made the save. The Hall of Famer finally hit a spear on KO to pick up a pinfall victory.

Even after several last-minute changes due to COVID-19, WWE managed to deliver a good show. However, these absences have raised questions over the status of the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view.

It should also be noted that the ticket sales were not so good for this live event in MSG and a huge portion of the arena was empty.

