WWE Live Event Results: Charlotte Flair faces former rival after 3 years, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens face 3 teams (Monroe, 06/24)

The WWE roster stopped over in Monroe, Louisiana, on June 24 for the first live event of the week pushed under the company's "Saturday Night's Main Event" branding. The show featured multiple title matches and top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with a singles match between Charlotte Flair and Bayley. The duo last faced off against each other in a one-on-one contest in May 2020. While The Role Model was able to come out on top in that instance, the Queen won this time.

Omos was also in action as he defeated Rick Boogs in a quick match. Santos Escobar got a victory over LA Knight before their Money in the Bank ladder match next weekend.

The first title match of the night saw Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defend their Unified Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The heel duo defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with NXT Women's Tag Team titles. However, their victory was short-lived, as they were confronted by Morgan and Raquel after the match. Shortly after, a title match for Money in the Bank was announced.

Ahead of their meeting at the upcoming PLE, the two teams faced off at the live event, where the former MMA duo retained their titles.

Elsewhere on the show, Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin in a singles competition. Asuka also retained her WWE Women's Championship against Shotzi.

The event was headlined by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who put their coveted title on the line in a Fatal Four-Way match against Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits, and the Brawling Brutes. The Canadian duo retained despite the odds not being in their favor.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Here are the complete live event results from Monroe, Louisiana, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Charlotte Flair def. Bayley via submission Omos def. Rick Boogs Santos Escobar def. LA Knight Women's Tag Team Title: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin WWE Women's Title: Asuka (c) def. Shotzi WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus and Butch)

